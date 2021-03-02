Police: Inmate repeatedly contacted woman in violation of protection order

QUEENSBURY — An inmate at the Warren County Jail was arrested on Tuesday after police said he repeatedly called a woman who had an order of protection against him.

Ashawn E. Chapman, 22, of 115 Seneca St., Schenectady, made the calls from Feb. 24 through Monday, police said.

The woman is an acquaintance of Chapman’s, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Chapman was charged with nine counts each of felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt because of the number of phone calls made.

Chapman was held pending arraignment in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer D.J. Long.

Chapman is serving a 5-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

He was arrested on June 22 for hitting the woman in the face while parked at Million Dollar Beach in Lake George and threatening her with a knife. Chapman fled the scene. The woman exited the vehicle and sought help from a park employee.

State police located Chapman a short time later.

