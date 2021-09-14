 Skip to main content
Police: Inmate had sharpened toothbrush
FORT ANN — An inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility has been accused of possessing a sharpened toothbrush during a search.

Leonard Woodard, 42, was charged with felony possessing dangerous prison contraband.

State police said the item was found during a body cavity search.

He was arraigned on Friday in Washington County Court.

Woodard is serving a 6-year sentence on a drug charge, according to the state inmate database

