Police: Inmate at Saratoga County Jail possessed Suboxone
Tyler S. Moon

Moon 

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — An inmate at Saratoga County Jail was charged on Tuesday with promoting prison contraband.

Police said Tyler S. Moon, 35, of 151 Redmond Road in Northumberland possessed a quantity of Suboxone while in jail on Dec. 18, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

The medication is a controlled substance used to wean people off opioid addiction.

Moon was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and is due to appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

