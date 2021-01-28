Police: Inmate at Saratoga County Jail possessed Suboxone

BALLSTON SPA — An inmate at Saratoga County Jail was charged on Tuesday with promoting prison contraband.
Police said Tyler S. Moon, 35, of 151 Redmond Road in Northumberland possessed a quantity of Suboxone while in jail on Dec. 18, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
The medication is a controlled substance used to wean people off opioid addiction.
Moon was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and is due to appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.
