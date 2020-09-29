Police: Inmate assaulted man in Saratoga County Jail

BALLSTON SPA — An inmate at Saratoga County Jail was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting another inmate.
Anthony E. Deschaine, 27, is accused of punching a fellow inmate on Sept. 14 and injuring him, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Deschaine was charged with second-degree assault.
He was arraigned and sent back to the Saratoga County Jail. Deschaine is due back in Milton Town Court on Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.