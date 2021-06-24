Police: Indian Lake man drove drunk, crashed truck

INDIAN LAKE — An Indian Lake man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he drove drunk and crashed his truck.

State police responded to the area of Big Brook Road in the town of Indian Lake just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that 42-year-old Andrew B. Lewis was driving his 2016 Ford F350, when he struck a utility pole. He was found unconscious in his vehicle, according to a news release.

Lewis refused to submit to a breath test to determine his blood alcohol concentration, police said.

He was charged with DWI and released on appearance tickets for Indian Lake Town Court.

