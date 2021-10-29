 Skip to main content
Police: Indian Lake man attacked Corinth resident with tomahawk

Justice D. Locke

Locke

 Provided photo

CORINTH — An Indian Lake man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he entered a Corinth resident’s home and attacked him with a tomahawk.

Justice D. Locke, 19, is accused of forcibly entering a Mallery Street apartment in the village at about 11:30 p.m. Locke allegedly assaulted the person with the weapon.

The victim was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was an acquaintance of Locke’s, police said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators found Locke in Indian Lake.

Locke was also charged with first-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. He is due in Corinth Town Court at a later date.

New York State Police Troop B helped recover the weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

