Police identify victim, driver involved in fatal crash on Corinth Road

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was killed Monday night when he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Corinth Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Henry C. Chabot, 83, of Queensbury, was crossing the road near the Minnesota Avenue intersection, from the area of a Glens Falls Transit bus stop, when he was hit by Kerri L. Driscoll, 25, of North Creek who was operating a 2018 Nissan Rouge.

Chabot suffered undisclosed serious injuries and efforts to revive him with CPR were not successful. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said he had gotten off a bus moments earlier.

A helicopter was called to take him to Albany Medical Center, but it was canceled when efforts to revive him failed.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene and at this time alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Police closed a portion of Corinth Road at Indiana Avenue headed westbound for nearly four hours as evidence at the scene was documented. The incident was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Monday and the roadway reopened at about 8:45 p.m.

State Police and West Glens Falls firefighters and EMS assisted at the scene.