HARRIETSTOWN — A fisherman from New York City was found dead in Lower Saranac Lake Monday morning, according to authorities.
State Police said they responded to a report of a drowning at 8:39 a.m. near 1238 Forest Home Road.
The Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad, state Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police also responded.
DEC Forest Ranger Lt. Julie Harjung said their search ended quickly. She said it was initiated because someone was reported as being overdue by friends or family. She declined to give more information.
The victim was identified as Kenneth M. Bijur, 75, and was discovered at 9:09 a.m. in about 6 feet of water. Bijur was found with his fishing gear and his capsized canoe was located nearby.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday a the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
