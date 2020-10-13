Police: Hudson Falls woman sold crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — Police have arrested a Hudson Falls woman for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Angela M. Hooper, 28, of Main Street, was charged after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Undercover officers purchased drugs from Hooper on multiple occasions while she was under the supervision of state parole, according to a news release.

Hooper was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all Class B felonies.

Hooper was arraigned in Warren County Court and was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond and a pending parole violation.

Hooper had been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison in February 2019 after pleading guilty in Warren County Court to fourth-degree conspiracy for her role in a crack cocaine selling operation in Glens Fall.