Police: Hudson Falls woman provided false information on welfare form

Emily E. Bailey

Bailey

 Provided photo

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.

Emily E. Bailey, 25, was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

The arrest followed a joint investigation conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Department of Social Services. The investigation determined that Bailey had received $1,391.87 in temporary assistance benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release.

Bailey was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

