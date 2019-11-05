QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was injured Tuesday morning after she was struck by a van in a crosswalk of a store parking lot, police said.
At about 10 a.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Lowes for a pedestrian-personal injury motor vehicle accident.
Police said a 2009 Dodge van operated by Russell Cooper, 63, of South Glens Falls struck Sandra Loveland, 73, of Hudson Falls as she was walking in a crosswalk.
Loveland was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Cooper was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.
The accident was investigated by Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer Nick Maille and was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and Queensbury Central Fire Department.
