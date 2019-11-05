{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was injured Tuesday morning after she was struck by a van in a crosswalk of a store parking lot, police said.

At about 10 a.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Lowes for a pedestrian-personal injury motor vehicle accident.

Police said a 2009 Dodge van operated by Russell Cooper, 63, of South Glens Falls struck Sandra Loveland, 73, of Hudson Falls as she was walking in a crosswalk.

Loveland was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Cooper was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.

The accident was investigated by Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer Nick Maille and was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and Queensbury Central Fire Department.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments