Police: Hudson Falls pair used counterfeit money to buy TVs

QUEENSBURY — A pair of Hudson Falls residents used counterfeit money to purchase two televisions from a Walmart in Queensbury, according to police.

Police said the pair was involved in an incident at a Glens Falls National Bank in Queensbury where they claimed a different branch had given them counterfeit $100 bills after cashing a check there.

Carl E. LaRock, 20, and Desirea LaRock, 21, were both charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, as well as two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for their activities at Walmart. They were also charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, for their activities at Glens Falls National Bank.

State police said that troopers responded to the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Road on Monday after it was reported that two individuals had used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase the TVs. The pair had left the scene prior to the arrival of state police, which resulted in an investigation into the incident being opened.

The following day, police were contacted by Glens Falls National Bank after Carl LaRock entered the bank, claiming that another branch had given him counterfeit money after cashing a check.

Police said that Carl LaRock requested that the teller exchange the counterfeit money for real cash. The bank contacted the branch where Carl LaRock claimed to have been given the counterfeit $100 bills. It was determined that he had cashed a check at the other bank, but was not given any $100 bills.

Police said that responding patrols found that Carl LaRock appeared to be the same man who used counterfeit money at Walmart. State police drove to Carl LaRock's residence in Hudson Falls where they located both Carl and the woman who he was with at Walmart, who was identified as Desirea.

She was determined to have transported Carl to the bank to exchange the counterfeit money knowing that it was fake, according to police.

Police said that while in the residence, troopers located both televisions that were purchased at Walmart.

The pair was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Jan 10.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

