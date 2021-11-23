Police: Hudson Falls man violated protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Everetton I. Newman, 26, is accused of threatening the victim during a verbal argument in Queensbury on Oct. 27, according to police.
Newman was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday in Glens Falls.
He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail on bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
