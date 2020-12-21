Police: Hudson Falls man violated order of protection

FORT ANN — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Monday for the second time in 10 days.

State troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident at about 1:30 a.m. in the town of Fort Ann.

When police arrived, 31-year-old Derek Webster was in the residence with the victim. The person had a stay-away order of protection against Webster, according to police.

Webster was charged with felony aggravated family offense and a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

Webster was arrested on Dec. 11 on a felony weapons charge after a traffic stop. Police said he possessed a switchblade knife. He has a previous felony conviction, which makes it illegal for him to own a weapon.

Webster was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison in 2017. He was arrested in February 2017 after Glens Falls police officers found him sleeping in a car with an illegal switchblade and a quantity of cocaine.

