Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened a person with a knife.
Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said Patrick M. Collins, 35, pulled a knife on a Glen Street resident. Collins is accused of holding the knife up to the person’s throat and threatening harm.
Collins fled the scene but was located a short time later on Glen Street, French said.
Collins was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because he has a previous conviction. He also faces misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having a small amount of heroin.
Collins was held, pending arraignment in Glens Falls City Court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.