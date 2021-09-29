 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife
0 comments

Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened a person with a knife.

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said Patrick M. Collins, 35, pulled a knife on a Glen Street resident. Collins is accused of holding the knife up to the person’s throat and threatening harm.

Collins fled the scene but was located a short time later on Glen Street, French said.

Collins was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because he has a previous conviction. He also faces misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having a small amount of heroin.

Collins was held, pending arraignment in Glens Falls City Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News