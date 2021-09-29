Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened a person with a knife.

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said Patrick M. Collins, 35, pulled a knife on a Glen Street resident. Collins is accused of holding the knife up to the person’s throat and threatening harm.

Collins fled the scene but was located a short time later on Glen Street, French said.

Collins was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because he has a previous conviction. He also faces misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having a small amount of heroin.

Collins was held, pending arraignment in Glens Falls City Court.

