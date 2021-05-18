 Skip to main content
Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife during domestic incident
Police: Hudson Falls man threatened person with knife during domestic incident

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he threatened a person with a pocket knife during a domestic incident.

Michael L. Streeter is accused of threatening the person with the knife during an argument concerning prescription medication, according to a news release from the Hudson Falls Police Department.

Michael L. Streeter

Streeter 

The incident took place at about 5:15 p.m. at a residence in Hudson Falls, police said.

Streeter was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated family offense, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and a violation of harassment.

He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail.

The case was handled by Officer Joseph McKeever, Officer James Holcomb, Officer Andrew Lafay and Sgt. David Costello.

The South Glens Falls Police Department assisted as well.

