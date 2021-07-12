Police: Hudson Falls man stole firearms, motorcycle from Northumberland residence

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole firearms and a motorcycle.
Demetrick M. Rawlins, 24, of 153 Broad St., is accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in a person’s Northumberland residence and committing the thefts, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
The property was recovered and returned to the owner.
Rawlins was charged with felony second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Northumberland Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
