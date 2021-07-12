Police: Hudson Falls man stole firearms, motorcycle from Northumberland residence

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole firearms and a motorcycle.

Demetrick M. Rawlins, 24, of 153 Broad St., is accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in a person’s Northumberland residence and committing the thefts, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The property was recovered and returned to the owner.

Rawlins was charged with felony second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Northumberland Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.