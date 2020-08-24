Police: Hudson Falls man stole, crashed ATV

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an ATV in June.

Daniel S. Latterell, 22, of 48 Martindale Ave., is accused of stealing the vehicle from an unlocked garage and altering its appearance by spray painting it. Latterell is also accused of leading police on a chase with the stolen ATV, crashing it and causing significant damage to a private fence, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, one of the passengers on the ATV was a minor less than 17 years of age.

Latterell was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny. He is also charged with misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Latterell was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail.

