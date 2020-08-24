 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Hudson Falls man stole, crashed ATV
0 comments

Police: Hudson Falls man stole, crashed ATV

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel S. Latterell

Latterell

 Courtesy photo

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an ATV in June.

Daniel S. Latterell, 22, of 48 Martindale Ave., is accused of stealing the vehicle from an unlocked garage and altering its appearance by spray painting it. Latterell is also accused of leading police on a chase with the stolen ATV, crashing it and causing significant damage to a private fence, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, one of the passengers on the ATV was a minor less than 17 years of age.

Latterell was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny. He is also charged with misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Latterell was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News