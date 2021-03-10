 Skip to main content
Police: Hudson Falls man purchased vehicle through fraudulent means
Police: Hudson Falls man purchased vehicle through fraudulent means

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is being accused by police of improperly paying for a vehicle.

James L. Friday, 24, was arrested on March 4 after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Friday purchased a vehicle and paid for it through fraudulent means, according to a news release.

James L. Friday

Friday

The incident took place on Feb. 19. Police did not say how the payment was fraudulent.

Friday was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and is scheduled to appear in Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.

