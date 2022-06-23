Police: Hudson Falls man possessed child pornography

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Sean M. McKinney, 36, was charged with a felony count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to state police.
McKinney’s arrest on June 7 followed an investigation that began after state police received a cyber tip.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
