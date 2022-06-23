 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Hudson Falls man possessed child pornography

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Sean M. McKinney, 36, was charged with a felony count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to state police.

McKinney’s arrest on June 7 followed an investigation that began after state police received a cyber tip.

