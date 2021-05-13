 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Hudson Falls man possessed child porn
0 comments

Police: Hudson Falls man possessed child porn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography, according to state police.

Dylan A. Rittenberry, 21, was arrested Wednesday for possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation, state police said. 

Rittenberry was charged with two felonies, including promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his residence. 

Rittenberry was taken to Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Kingsbury Town Court on June 2. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News