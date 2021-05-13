Police: Hudson Falls man possessed child porn

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography, according to state police.

Dylan A. Rittenberry, 21, was arrested Wednesday for possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation, state police said.

Rittenberry was charged with two felonies, including promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his residence.

Rittenberry was taken to Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Kingsbury Town Court on June 2.