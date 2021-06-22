Police: Hudson Falls man led police on chase with dirt bike

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he rode his dirt bike on the sidewalk.

State police were called to the area of Aviation Road in Queensbury for a report of a man riding a dirt bike on the sidewalk.

Troopers found the vehicle and rider, later identified as 23-year-old Kevin J. Spartley, and attempted to confront him.

Spartley drove down public streets and fled between the buildings of the Montcalm Apartments, according to a news release.

Troopers spotted Spartley in a field on the property of the apartments. He took off again and the pursuit was called off.

Spartley was eventually located, hiding in the back seat of a vehicle in the area of the apartments. Police believe the vehicle was used to transport the dirt bike, which was found in the U-Haul trailer it was pulling.

Spartley physically resisted being taken into custody but was eventually arrested and taken to the Queensbury state police station for processing.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration.