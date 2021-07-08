 Skip to main content
Police: Hudson Falls man had sexual contact with 11-year-old girl
WILTON — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested because he had sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl, police said.

Scott Blowers, 50, was charged on June 25 with felony first-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred on or around Aug. 31, 2019 in a vehicle traveling from New York City to the town of Saratoga, court documents showed.

Blowers was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Wilton Town Court on July 19, according to police. 

The charge of first-degree sex abuse is brought when the suspect is 21 or older and the victim is younger than 13 years old.

