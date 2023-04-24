HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance, New York State Police said.

According to a news release Monday, James B. Belden, 34, of Hudson Falls, was arrested by state police on charges of felony fourth and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

On Thursday at about 11:47 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Glen Street in Glens Falls, for a vehicle and traffic law violation. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Belden. Belden was found to have a warrant for his arrest. When taken into custody, he possessed felony-weight narcotics and resisted arrest, troopers said.

Belden was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. He was then transported to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.