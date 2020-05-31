Police: Hudson Falls man had about 12 grams of cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing about 12 grams of cocaine.
A Warren County sheriff’s officer stopped 19-year-old Ryan H. Dinh on Corinth Road just after 1 a.m. for a traffic violation. While speaking with Dinh, the officer detected marijuana in the vehicle, according to a news release.
Police said after searching the vehicle, they found the cocaine.
Dinh was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at later date.
