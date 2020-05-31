Police: Hudson Falls man had about 12 grams of cocaine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing about 12 grams of cocaine.

A Warren County sheriff’s officer stopped 19-year-old Ryan H. Dinh on Corinth Road just after 1 a.m. for a traffic violation. While speaking with Dinh, the officer detected marijuana in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said after searching the vehicle, they found the cocaine.

Dinh was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.