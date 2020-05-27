You are the owner of this article.
Police: Hudson Falls man had 1.5 grams of cocaine
HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

Nicholas S. DeJesus, 29, was stopped on Main Street in Hudson Falls just after 1:30 a.m. for a traffic violation. While speaking with DeJesus, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to State Police.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found that DeJesus was in possession of about 1.5 grams of cocaine.

DeJesus was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Kingsbury Town Court on June 3 at 1 p.m.

