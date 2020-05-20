Police: Hudson Falls man gave pot to 14-year-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Monday on drug charges including allegedly giving marijuana to a 14-year-old.

State Police stopped Joshua J. Wolfe, 39, for a traffic infraction on Butler Pond Road in Queensbury just before 3 p.m. When speaking with Wolfe, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana form the inside of the vehicle, police said.

A search of the vehicle found more than 2 ounces of marijuana and about 16 grams of concentrated cannabis, according to police. He also allegedly provided marijuana to his 14-year-old passenger.

Wolfe was charged with felony second-degree criminal sale of marijuana and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on June 16.

