Police: Hudson Falls man caught in sex sting
Police: Hudson Falls man caught in sex sting

Nathaniel A. Tucker

Tucker

 Courtesy photo

MILTON — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hudson Falls man last Thursday after he went to a park to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl to have sex, according to police.

An undercover officer had been corresponding online with 22-year-old Nathaniel A. Tucker, of Oak Street, and Tucker agreed to meet the person he thought he was talking to at a town park in Saratoga County, police reported

Tucker was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors. He was released and will appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.

The Albany-based FBI Child Exploitation Task Force assisted in the investigation.

