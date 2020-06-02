Police: Hudson Falls man caught in sex sting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILTON — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hudson Falls man last Thursday after he went to a park to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl to have sex, according to police.

An undercover officer had been corresponding online with 22-year-old Nathaniel A. Tucker, of Oak Street, and Tucker agreed to meet the person he thought he was talking to at a town park in Saratoga County, police reported

Tucker was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors. He was released and will appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.

The Albany-based FBI Child Exploitation Task Force assisted in the investigation.

