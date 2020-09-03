 Skip to main content
Police: Hudson Falls man cashed forged check
QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man is facing felony charges for allegedly cashing a forged check last month.

State Police on Aug. 22 responded to a report of a forged check that had been stolen and cashed at a bank in Queensbury.

Following an investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Justin M. Wood on Thursday for allegedly stealing a blank check and forging the victim's signature before attempting to cash it. 

He was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Wood was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released. 

