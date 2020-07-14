Police: Hudson Falls man arrested for drunken driving

KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge Monday after crashing into a tree in Kingsbury, police said.

Andrew C. Raba was charged after deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at Geer Road in Kingsbury.

Raba admitted he was speeding at the time of the incident, police said.

Police administered a series of sobriety tests at the scene after Raba refused to be transported to the hospital. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

Fort Edward EMS and the Kingsbury Fire Department were also on scene.

Raba was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.

