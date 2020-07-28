Police: Hudson Falls man accused of sexual contact with minors

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly having sexual contact with two minors in separate incidents', according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Wilbur L. Rockwood III, 19, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the sheriff's office found he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor younger than 15 and a minor younger than 17.

In addition, Rockwood is accused of violating an order of protection, police said.

He has been charged with multiple felonies, including rape, criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He's also facing misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges.

Rockwood is being held at Washington County Jail on a $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.