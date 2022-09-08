Police: Hudson Falls caregiver stole debit card

HUDSON FALLS — A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a debit card from an elderly woman in her care.

Police said, Sherrilyn A. Ostrander, 32, of Hudson Falls, was working as a home health aide caring for an elderly woman in the town of Moreau.

Ostrander is accused of using the debit card of the woman under her care to make numerous charges amounting in a substantial loss.

Ostrander was charged with a felony count of first-degree identity theft and arraigned at Milton Town Court.

She was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance with a ticket to return to the Moreau Town Court.