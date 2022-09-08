 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Hudson Falls caregiver stole debit card

  • 0

HUDSON FALLS — A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a debit card from an elderly woman in her care.

Police said, Sherrilyn A. Ostrander, 32, of Hudson Falls, was working as a home health aide caring for an elderly woman in the town of Moreau.

Ostrander is accused of using the debit card of the woman under her care to make numerous charges amounting in a substantial loss.

Ostrander was charged with a felony count of first-degree identity theft and arraigned at Milton Town Court.

She was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance with a ticket to return to the Moreau Town Court.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Queen Elizabeth II changed the British monarchy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News