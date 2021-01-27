Police: Homeless woman stabbed man in chest on Broadway in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — A homeless woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she stabbed a man in the chest on Broadway in Fort Edward.

Police received a report of a stabbing at 161 Broadway at about 2:25 p.m., according to Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway. A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy happened to be in the vicinity and alerted authorities.

The victim had serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Derway. The man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital and later transported to Albany Medical Center. Police did not release his name.

The suspect, 31-year-old Nikketa Connor, was also taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and then arrested.

Connor was charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and assault, criminal possession of a weapon and several misdemeanor charges. She was arraigned in Fort Edward Village Court and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

She is due back in Washington County Court on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Connor is acquainted with the victim through family members, according to Derway. He said Connor has had bad interactions with other people because of drug abuse.