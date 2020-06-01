You are the owner of this article.
Police: Hebron man took tools from garage
HEBRON — A Hebron man was arrested Friday for allegedly taking tools from another person’s garage.

State Police said Jonathan C. Saunders, 32, entered a locked garage belonging to another Hebron resident who had hired him to do yard work on the property.

Saunders was charged with felony third-degree burglary.

He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for Hebron Town Court on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.

