Police: Hebron man took tools from garage

HEBRON — A Hebron man was arrested Friday for allegedly taking tools from another person’s garage.
State Police said Jonathan C. Saunders, 32, entered a locked garage belonging to another Hebron resident who had hired him to do yard work on the property.
Saunders was charged with felony third-degree burglary.
He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for Hebron Town Court on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.