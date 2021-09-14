 Skip to main content
Police: Hartford sex offender failed to update address
Police: Hartford sex offender failed to update address

Ty C. Schoolcraft

Schoolcraft

 Provided photo

HARTFORD — A Hartford sex offender has been arrested after police said he failed to update his address.

State police opened the investigation after receiving a tip that Ty C. Schoolcraft, 50, had moved from Vermont to New York and had not informed authorities in either state.

Schoolcraft was charged with felony failure to register. He was transported to Washington County Jail, pending arraignment.

Schoolcraft was convicted in 2002 in Illinois of predatory criminal sexual assault in a case involving a victim under the age of 13, according to the Vermont sex offender database.

