Police: Hartford man overdosed while caring for two children

HARTFORD — A Hartford man was arrested on Friday for allegedly overdosing while he was caring for two children.

State police received a report of a possible drug overdose at about 10:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers observed that the front door was open. They entered the residence saw multiple uncapped hypodermic needs, as well as other drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Baron was allegedly incoherent when patrols arrived. He had been caring for two children less than 17 years old who were also in the residence. Police did not say whether they were his own children.

Baron was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He released on his own recognizance and is due back to the Hartford Town Court on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.