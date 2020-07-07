Police: Hampton sex offender did not inform authorities of address change

HAMPTON — A registered sex offender from Hampton has been arrested for allegedly failing to inform authorities about his change of address.

Police said Gordon L. Petty, 28, of 510 Hills Pond Road, did not notify police after he moved from his previous residence in the town of Hampton in April, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Probation Department.

Petty was charged with felony failure to properly register as a sex offender. He was issue an appearance ticket and is due back in Hampton Town Court at a later date.

Petty was not listed in the sex offender registry. Level 1 offenders, which are considered at the lowest risk of re-offending, are not included in the online directory.

