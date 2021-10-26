 Skip to main content
Police: Hampton resident assaulted staff at group home

HAMPTON — A Hampton man has been arrested after police said he assaulted staff members at a group home.

State police responded to the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities office in Hampton at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a resident assaulting staff.

After an investigation, 24-year-old Gene Warren was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment-race/religion.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Hampton Town Court on Thursday.

