Police: Hampton resident assaulted staff at group home

HAMPTON — A Hampton man has been arrested after police said he assaulted staff members at a group home.
State police responded to the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities office in Hampton at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a resident assaulting staff.
After an investigation, 24-year-old Gene Warren was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment-race/religion.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Hampton Town Court on Thursday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.