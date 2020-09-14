Police: Halfmoon man used forged checks to buy vehicles

HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man was arrested Friday for allegedly purchasing several high-end vehicles using forged checks and then selling the vehicles to third parties.

Anthony F. Aubin, 30, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the alleged scheme of Aubin's or Workhorse Rentals LLC to call 518-383-8583.

Aubin was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.