Police: Halfmoon man sexually abused child

HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Monday for allegedly having sexual contact with a victim younger than 11 years old, according to State Police.

Bruce R. Stanley, 75, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of forcible touching and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and release on his own recognizance.

Stanley is due back in court on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.