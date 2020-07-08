Police: Halfmoon man sexually abused child
0 comments

Police: Halfmoon man sexually abused child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Monday for allegedly having sexual contact with a victim younger than 11 years old, according to State Police.

Bruce R. Stanley, 75, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of forcible touching and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and release on his own recognizance.

Stanley is due back in court on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News