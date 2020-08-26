Police: Hague woman tried to bribe officers into not arresting her for drunken driving crash

HAGUE — A Hague woman was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash and then bribing an officer into not arresting her, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage crash on New Hague Road just after 9 p.m.

The driver, later identified as 71-year-old Cheryl H. Sauerbrun, of New Hague Road, left the scene.

The operator of the vehicle that Sauerbrun is accused of striking followed her to a residence at 931 New Hague Road, according to a news release.

Officers interviewed Sauerbrun and determined that she was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to police.

When she was being transported to the station and booked, Sauerbrun allegedly made multiple attempts to bribe officers for her release without arrest.

Sauerbrun was charged with felony third-degree bribery. She was also issued citations for failure to keep right, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and refusing to submit to a pre-screen breath test, police said.

Patrol Officer J.T. Coon made the arrest with the assistance of State Police.

