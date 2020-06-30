Police: Hague woman threw bleach during domestic dispute

HAGUE — A Hague woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly throwing bleach in a person’s face, according to police.

State Police responded to a Hague residence just after 1 p.m. on Monday for report of a domestic incident. Valinda S. Aylor, 62, is accused of throwing the bleach into the victim’s eyes and damaging property inside the home, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to Moses Ludington Hospital for treatment.

Aylor was charged with misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is in Hague Town Court on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

Police did not release a motive for the crime.