Police: Hague woman threw bleach during domestic dispute
0 comments

Police: Hague woman threw bleach during domestic dispute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAGUE — A Hague woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly throwing bleach in a person’s face, according to police.

State Police responded to a Hague residence just after 1 p.m. on Monday for report of a domestic incident. Valinda S. Aylor, 62, is accused of throwing the bleach into the victim’s eyes and damaging property inside the home, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to Moses Ludington Hospital for treatment.

Aylor was charged with misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is in Hague Town Court on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

Police did not release a motive for the crime.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News