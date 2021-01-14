Police: Hadley woman assaulted person during domestic incident

HADLEY — A Hadley woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she damaged property and injured another person with a weapon during a domestic incident.

Laurie A. Beach, 45, of 82 Stewart Bridge Road, allegedly damaged property worth more than $1,500. She also threatened others with the weapon. There were children present at the time, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what the weapon was.

Beach was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. She was also charged of misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was virtually arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

