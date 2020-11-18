 Skip to main content
Police: Hadley man stole nearly $2,000 from cash register
Police: Hadley man stole nearly $2,000 from cash register

WILTON — State police arrested a Hadley man on Monday for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 in cash the business where he worked.

Joseph J. D’Allaird, 25, is accused of taking $994 from the cash register of X15 Firewood in Wilton on Nov. 9 and $1,090 on Nov. 15.

D’Allaird was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny. He is scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court on Dec. 1.

