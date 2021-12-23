 Skip to main content
Police: Hadley man smashed three vehicles' windshields

LAKE LUZERNE — A Hadley man has been arrested and charged with smashing the windshields of three vehicles that were on a Lake Luzerne resident's property, according to state police.

Brandon W. Kathan, 21, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

State police said that on Oct. 30 they received a complaint from the Lake Luzerne resident about the vandalism. Following an investigation, police obtained information that Kathan was responsible for the damages.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Lake Luzerne Town Court for Kathan. State police located him in the town of Hadley and took him into custody.

Kathan was arraigned in the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Lake Luzerne Town Court on Jan. 6. 

