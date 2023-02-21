HADLEY — A Hadley man has been arrested for allegedly damaging a vehicle with a sledgehammer.

At about 8:24 a.m. on Feb. 12, New York State Police responded to a home in Hadley for a report of an unknown man damaging a vehicle at the location with a sledgehammer, police said. The investigation located the vehicle, which had significant damage.

William S. Cason, 39, was at the location and identified as the individual responsible. The sledgehammer used was located a short distance away. Cason was confrontational and uncooperative with law enforcement while being taken into custody, according to police.

Cason was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal tampering, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree harassment and bail jumping.

Cason was transported to the state police station in Hadley for processing, where he remained uncooperative. Further investigation determined a Carson had a warrant for his arrest out of Wilton for failing to appear in the Corinth Town Court on an unrelated matter.

Cason was arraigned at the Corinth Town Court and was sent to Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond.