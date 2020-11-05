Police: Hadley man had drugs, fled from police

CLIFTON PARK — A Hadley man was arrested on Halloween for allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop and injuring a trooper.

State police stopped David J. Alpy, 27, at about 8:45 p.m. in Clifton Park. Alpy is accused of getting out of the car immediately and fleeing on foot. When the trooper caught up to Alpy, he resisted arrest and caused a physical injury to the trooper during the struggle, police said.

The trooper had a cut and bruise to the head but did not have to go to the hospital, according to police.

Alpy also allegedly possessed methamphetamine and concentrated cannabis.

He was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanors including resisting arrest and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Alpy was arraigned in Ballston Spa Village Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday at 4 p.m.