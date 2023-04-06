CORINTH — A Hadley man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into a home.

State police responded to the area of state Route 9N in Corinth for a report of a one-car crash into a home. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Mark D. Holcomb. Police said Holcomb was uncooperative with law enforcement and medical personnel.

The investigation determined that he had an active warrant for his arrest and did not have a valid driver’s license.

After being discharged from Saratoga Hospital for injuries in the crash, Holcomb was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanors of DWI and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was taken to the state police Wilton station, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood.

Holcomb was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.