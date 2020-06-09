Police: Hadley man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HADLEY — A Hadley man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 Grove Court in Hadley for a report of a woman that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, 66-year-old Gary Carvajal exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.

The victim was known to Carvajal and also reported the incident. She had been stabbed once in the back with a knife and was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal was charged with felony second-degree attempted murder and arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 secured bond, or $300,000 unsecured bond.

Carvajal is due back in court later this week. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.