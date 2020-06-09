Police: Hadley man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of woman

HADLEY — A Hadley man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 Grove Court in Hadley for a report of a woman that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, 66-year-old Gary Carvajal exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.
The victim was known to Carvajal and also reported the incident. She had been stabbed once in the back with a knife and was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Carvajal was charged with felony second-degree attempted murder and arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 secured bond, or $300,000 unsecured bond.
Carvajal is due back in court later this week. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.