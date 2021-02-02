Police: Hadley man assaulted resident with broomstick, demanded money

HADLEY — A Hadley man was arrested on Monday after police said he assaulted a person with a broomstick and demanded money.

State police said Austin M. Fletcher, 26, entered a Hadley residence at about 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. Fletcher was acquainted with the homeowner.

Fletcher argued with the resident and then allegedly struck him with the broom and punched another victim several times, police said. Fletcher also damaged items in the home, according to a news release.

Fletcher was arrested and police found 0.6 grams of crack cocaine and an envelope containing heroin, police said.

He was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors of third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a violation of harassment.

Fletcher was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Hadley Town Court on March 3. After his arraignment, Fletcher was turned over to Saratoga County Jail on a parole warrant.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.