 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Hadley man assaulted resident with broomstick, demanded money
0 comments

Police: Hadley man assaulted resident with broomstick, demanded money

{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY — A Hadley man was arrested on Monday after police said he assaulted a person with a broomstick and demanded money.

State police said Austin M. Fletcher, 26, entered a Hadley residence at about 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. Fletcher was acquainted with the homeowner.

Fletcher argued with the resident and then allegedly struck him with the broom and punched another victim several times, police said. Fletcher also damaged items in the home, according to a news release.

Fletcher was arrested and police found 0.6 grams of crack cocaine and an envelope containing heroin, police said.

He was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors of third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a violation of harassment.

Fletcher was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Hadley Town Court on March 3. After his arraignment, Fletcher was turned over to Saratoga County Jail on a parole warrant.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News